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[Report: Samsung Opens Advanced Chip Packaging R&D Center in Japan]

Published: Sep 9, 2026 10:58
Media reported, citing Samsung Electronics, that Samsung Electronics has opened an advanced semiconductor packaging R&D facility in Yokohama, Japan. Samsung previously announced a plan to invest about 40 billion yen over the five years starting in 2024 to expand the laboratory's research hardware facilities and strengthen its advanced packaging technology capabilities. The advanced packaging laboratory will collaborate with Japanese enterprises, universities, and research institutions to develop next-generation packaging materials and processes. Samsung plans to grow the facility's research staff to more than 100 people by 2027.

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