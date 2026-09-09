[Samsung’s Taylor fab capacity in the US fully booked before trial production]

According to reports, driven by the continued influx of orders for the 2-nanometer process, with massive orders from US tech enterprises such as Tesla and Broadcom, Samsung Electronics' wafer fab in Taylor, Texas, will begin trial production between the end of this month and early next month. The fab is currently operating at full capacity, and all planned production has been fully booked. It is reported that the yield rate for the 2-nanometer process was around 60% at the beginning of this year, and has recently reached approximately 80%, making it capable of mass production. The fab plans to begin mass production next year.