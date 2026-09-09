[Qualcomm and Amazon Reach Multi-Generation Collaboration to Jointly Promote Custom AI Data Center Chips]

Qualcomm (QCOM.O) announced today a multi-generation collaboration with Amazon (AMZN.O) to provide customized chips for large-scale AI data centers and jointly advance AI inference. The two companies are also collaborating on optical interconnect solutions of up to 1.6T and future generations. Qualcomm plans to deepen its use of AWS AI infrastructure, including Amazon Bedrock, for electronic design automation (EDA) workloads, with the goal of shortening chip design cycles. Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon said that with accelerating AI demand, data center infrastructure requires breakthroughs in both compute and connectivity, and Qualcomm is pleased to collaborate with AWS on customized chips and connectivity solutions. AWS Vice President Prasad Kalyanaraman said this collaboration builds on a strong partnership, with a shared commitment to providing clients with more efficient and cost-effective infrastructure.