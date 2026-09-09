[Samsung and ASML Collaborate to Develop Next-Generation EUV Lithography Mask]

According to the Seoul Economic Daily, Samsung Electronics will jointly develop High-NA extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology with ASML, the world's largest lithography equipment manufacturer. Samsung is participating in an effort to drive a shift in industry standards, moving from the 6-inch photomasks that have been in use since the 1980s to 12-inch versions, and is striving to be the first to establish a DRAM mass production system based on High-NA EUV equipment. Samsung plans to apply High-NA EUV equipment to DRAM production starting in 2028, and will subsequently extend the technology to its 1.4-nanometer advanced logic process to drive the development of its foundry business. Enlarging the mask size is intended to compensate for the limitations of EUV technology. High-NA EUV has a numerical aperture 66% higher than conventional EUV, enabling the formation of finer circuit patterns. Replacing the currently used 6-inch masks with 12-inch masks can improve fab productivity and reduce chip manufacturing costs.