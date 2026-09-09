[NBS: Electronic circuit manufacturing prices up 3.5% MoM, VR equipment manufacturing prices up 1.9% MoM]

Japanese media: Japan develops latest perovskite battery with durability 1.5 times that of Chinese enterprises

According to a Nikkei report on September 9, Japan's Toshiba and Shin-Etsu Chemical, in collaboration with Niigata University, have developed a next-generation perovskite PV cell with durability improved to 1.5 times that of previous products. It currently ranks at the world's highest level, and the partners aim to commercialize the product in the 2030s. The report said Japan will leverage durability to compete with Chinese enterprises that have already accumulated mass production technology in this field.