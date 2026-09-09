[SMM Analysis] EAF Operating Rate Up 0.82% This Period

As of September 8, the operating rate of the 50 EAF steel mills mainly producing building materials nationwide stood at 34.72%, up 0.82 percentage point from the previous period; the capacity utilization rate came in at 34.43%, up 0.64 percentage point; and the average daily output of building materials was 76,700 tonnes, an increase of 1,400 tonnes from the previous period.

During the survey period (September 2–8), EAF operating rates rose in some regions. In East China, although a few mills carried out scheduled routine maintenance on building-material rolling lines, several EAF plants extended operating hours or resumed production, keeping the regional operating rate on a rising trend. In Central China, some mills, on the back of improved margins, slightly extended their operating hours. Plants in South China and Southwest China mostly maintained their existing production pace.

Looking ahead, September marks the traditional peak demand season. With favorable weather across many regions, construction activity is expected to accelerate and downstream purchasing demand may continue to improve. Coupled with the currently decent per-tonne margins of EAF plants, production enthusiasm is likely to remain relatively high, and a few mills have resumption plans for the next period. The EAF operating rate is therefore expected to keep climbing.