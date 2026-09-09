EcoPro BM Holds Public Hearing in Hungary

According to EcoPro BM, its Hungarian subsidiary held a public hearing at the Kölcsey Center in Debrecen on September 7 local time for the third amendment to its integrated environmental permit (EKHE).

The hearing, organized by the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office, is part of the company’s project to convert existing nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA)-dedicated production facilities at its Hungary site into mixed lines capable of producing NCM products as well.