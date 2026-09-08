NEA Releases National Power Statistics for January-July 2026
On August 25, the National Energy Administration released national power statistics for January-July. As of end-July, the country's cumulative installed power generation capacity reached 4.08 billion kW, up 11.0% YoY. Of this, solar power installed capacity stood at 1.29 billion kW, up 16.1% YoY, and wind power installed capacity reached 690 million kW, up 19.5% YoY.
From January to July, the national average utilization hours of power generation equipment were 1,671 hours, a decrease of 135 hours compared with the same period last year.