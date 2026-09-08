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August Oxide Electrolyte Analysis: How Does the "Solid-Liquid Hybrid Main Engine" Perform Amid Price Divergence?

Published: Sep 8, 2026 17:56
Source: SMM
In August 2026, oxide electrolytes continued their role as the "main engine for solid-liquid hybrid batteries." LATP prices dropped to just over RMB 90/kg, while LLZO held steady at RMB 638/kg. Unlike sulfide electrolytes, which saw record-high production but a meager capacity utilization rate of just 5.82%, the oxide route。

Key Points: In August 2026, oxide electrolytes continued their role as the "main engine for solid-liquid hybrid batteries." LATP prices dropped to just over RMB 90/kg, while LLZO held steady at RMB 638/kg. Unlike sulfide electrolytes, which saw record-high production but a meager capacity utilization rate of just 5.82%, the oxide route—leveraging process maturity and cost advantages—has taken the lead in large-scale production. LanGu New Energy's 10,000-tonne production line is now fully operational, Xinnuobang's thousand-tonne capacity is set to come online soon, and companies such as Shanghai Xiba and Jiugu Hi-Tech are accelerating capacity build-out and customer deliveries. The Chicago Summit set the tone for "oxides first, sulfides later," positioning oxides as the core enabler of solid-state battery industrialization over the next 2–3 years.

 

I. Price Divergence: LATP's Cost Advantage Stands Out, LLZO Remains High
In August, oxide electrolyte prices showed a "steady vs. declining" divergence. LLZO (lanthanum-zirconium-titanium oxide) held firm at RMB 638/kg throughout the month, while LATP (lithium titanium aluminum phosphate) fell to just over RMB 90/kg thanks to process maturity—less than 15% of LLZO's price. According to SMM data, oxide LATP costs approximately RMB 150,000–200,000/tonne, while LLZO costs RMB 250,000–300,000/tonne.


Behind this price gap lie two distinct strategic positions: LLZO, with its high ionic conductivity and stability toward lithium metal, is the long-term target material for all-solid-state batteries, while LATP, with its cost advantages and mature production processes, has become the preferred choice for commercializing solid-liquid hybrid batteries. The widening price spread in August reflected the market's tiered pricing logic for "near-term scalable" versus "long-term high-performance" solutions.
II. Capacity Build-Out: 10,000-tonne Lines Come Online, Industry Leaps from "Hundred-tonne" to "Ten-thousand-tonne" Scale


The most critical industry event in August was the continued ramp-up of LanGu New Energy's 10,000-tonne production line. On May 31 this year, LanGu New Energy officially launched its annual 10,000-tonne oxide solid-state electrolyte production line in Liyang—the first time domestic oxide solid-state electrolyte capacity has been scaled up from the hundred-tonne to the ten-thousand-tonne level. LanGu has now established a thousand-tonne oxide solid-state electrolyte production line and achieved stable operation of a hundred-tonne all-solid-state battery electrolyte line.
At the same time, Xinnuobang disclosed that its oxide electrolytes have achieved mass production and sales, with thousand-tonne capacity to come online in 2026, to be gradually expanded to ten-thousand-tonne scale. Shanghai Xiba's Songjiang Phase I project has entered trial production, with planned annual capacity of fifty-tonne-scale oxide electrolyte powder, and products have been delivered in batches to multiple leading battery manufacturers. Wuhan Ruishida's thousand-tonne oxide solid-state electrolyte line has also been formally completed. Jiugu Hi-Tech's oxide products achieved pilot-scale production and small-batch supply in 2025, and the company has recently completed scaled capacity build-out with stable batch deliveries now in place.
Unlike the awkward position of sulfide electrolytes—"lines built but operating rates below 6%"—oxide electrolyte capacity build-out and customer deliveries are advancing in tandem, demonstrating a much higher level of industrialization maturity. According to research institutions, China's solid-state electrolyte shipments are expected to reach 6,000 tonnes in 2026, with the oxide route being the undisputed mainstay.
III. International Consensus: "Oxides First" Emerges as Industry Consensus
The most significant industry signal in August came from across the Pacific. The Chicago Solid-State Battery Summit set the tone for "oxides first, sulfides later": oxide electrolytes are to be prioritized for deployment over the next 2–3 years, while all-solid-state sulfide batteries are pushed back to 2028–2030.
This assessment aligns closely with industry realities. Oxide electrolytes are primarily used in solid-liquid hybrid batteries, which have already achieved mass production and vehicle installation—Dongfeng Motor's self-developed oxide-polymer composite solid-state battery delivers 350 Wh/kg and is scheduled for mass vehicle installation in the second half of 2026; Qingtao Energy's Chengdu Phase II 15 GWh project is progressing steadily, with the oxide route as its main focus. Dangsheng Technology's plans also include 2,000 tonnes/year of oxide electrolyte capacity.
IV. Outlook: Oxides Are the "Now" for Solid-Liquid Hybrid and the "Bridge" to All-Solid-State
August's industry landscape clearly delineates the dual role of oxides: In the short term, they are the core material for the commercial-scale deployment of solid-liquid hybrid batteries. LATP's cost advantages and scalable production make it the electrolyte of choice for hybrid solid-liquid batteries (liquid electrolyte mass fraction of 5%–20%). In the long term, they serve as the critical bridge taking all-solid-state batteries from the lab to production lines. LLZO's technological iteration and cost-reduction trajectory are already clear—in 2025, oxide systems achieved a breakthrough in thin-film process cost reduction, with interfacial impedance reduced by 46.8% compared to 2023.
Compared to the early-stage ramp-up of sulfide electrolytes—"70 tonnes of output, 5.82% capacity utilization, and plummeting prices"—oxide electrolytes have already crossed the "from 0 to 1" lab threshold and are steadily advancing on the "from 1 to 100" large-scale journey. 2026 marks the Year Zero for all-solid-state validation, and oxides are the very track on which the first rays of dawn are now visible.

 

**Note:** For further details or inquiries regarding solid-state battery development, please contact:
Phone: 021-20707860 (or WeChat: 13585549799)
Contact: Chaoxing Yang. Thank you!

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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