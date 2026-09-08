LG Energy Solution Advances LMR Large-Cell Technology, Moving Low-/Cobalt-Free Batteries Closer to Commercialization

According to LG Energy Solution on September 7, the company and Seoul National University have made progress in lithium-manganese-rich (LMR) battery technology by addressing gas generation and capacity degradation in large-format cells. By optimizing the charge-discharge voltage window and material activation conditions, the team validated the technology in 40Ah-class cells, which retained 92.2% of their initial energy after 883 cycles.

LMR cathodes use a high-manganese chemistry that can significantly reduce nickel use and cut or even eliminate cobalt, offering potential cost and resource-security benefits. LG Energy Solution said the results improve the feasibility of applying LMR materials in large EV cells and support further commercialization. As high-manganese, low-nickel and cobalt-free cathode technologies advance, they could gradually reduce cobalt demand from conventional high-nickel ternary cathodes.