[SMM Analysis] Canada Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for July

In July 2026, Canada's monthly sulphur exports totalled 444,100 mt, down 15.76% MoM and up 46.28% YoY, at an average price of $1,181/mt. Major export destinations were the US (172,200 mt), Indonesia (75,200 mt), Australia (66,000 mt), Morocco (51,400 mt), China (33,000 mt), and Papua New Guinea (32,500 mt).

Canada's monthly sulphur imports totalled 881.205 mt, down 17.91% MoM and down 36.51% YoY, at an average price of $1,120/mt. Major import sources were the US (856 mt) and China (25 mt).

Canada's monthly sulphuric acid exports totalled 159,800 mt, down 8.18% MoM and down 12.15% YoY, at an average price of $217/mt. The major destination was the US, with a very small volume to the Netherlands.

Canada's monthly sulphuric acid imports totalled 8,126 mt, down 27.21% MoM and up 4% YoY, at an average price of $235/mt. The major source was the US (8,085 mt).

Canada Sulfur Emports