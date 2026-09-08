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Tender Announcement for Procurement of Railway Cables for Project 260902

Published: Sep 8, 2026 15:32

1. Procurement Conditions

This procurement project, Engineering 260902 Railway Cable Procurement (AGJJGSHGXHD260907316617), is tendered by Angang Engineering Production, Operation and Maintenance (Anshan) Co., Ltd. The project funds come from self-raised sources. The project has met the conditions for procurement, and an open inquiry-based procurement is now conducted.

2. Project Overview and Procurement Scope

2.1 Project name: Engineering 260902 Railway Cable Procurement

2.2 If the procurement fails, will it be converted to another procurement method: No

2.3 For the procurement content, scope, and scale of this project, see the attachment Bill of Materials Attachment.pdf.

3. Bidder Qualification Requirements

3.1 Consortium bidding is not allowed for this procurement.

3.2 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following qualification requirements:

(1) Business license

3.3 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following registered capital requirements:

Registered capital: 1 million yuan or above

3.4 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following performance requirements:

Provide at least one VAT invoice for wire and cable products issued from September 2023 to the present, along with the corresponding scanned contract.

3.5 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following capability requirements, financial requirements, and other requirements:

Financial requirements: See the attachment (if necessary)

Capability requirements: See the attachment (if necessary)

Other requirements: See the attachment (if necessary)

3.6 For projects that must be tendered in accordance with the law, bids from dishonest judgment debtors are invalid.

4. Acquisition of Procurement Documents

4.1 Anyone intending to participate in the bidding may log in to the Angang Smart Tendering and Bidding Platform at http://bid.ansteel.cn to download the electronic procurement documents from 18:00 on September 7, 2026 to 08:00 on September 18, 2026 (Beijing time, the same hereinafter).

Click to view tender details:

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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Tender Announcement for Procurement of Railway Cables for Project 260902 - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)