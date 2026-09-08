[SMM Flash] Terra Metals has reported further strong platinum-group-metal mineralisation from the Southwest Discovery at its Dante Project in Western Australia. The company’s September 8 ASX announcement included intersections of 14 m at 3.13 g/t 3E and approximately 80 m at 1.30 g/t 3E, adding to a growing body of drilling that has defined multiple near-surface PGM-copper-nickel sulphide zones at Southwest.

The results remain exploration-stage intersections and do not represent reserves or future mine output. However, they strengthen the geological case for a sizeable polymetallic PGM system outside the traditional South African, Russian and Zimbabwean producing regions. Terra Metals is continuing drilling and resource definition work at Southwest, meaning any eventual contribution to global PGM supply will depend on resource conversion, economic studies, permitting and development.