[SMM PV News] Chint New Energy's ASTRO N8 Lights Up a 4,400-Meter PV Power Station on the Eastern Tibetan Plateau

[SMM PV Newsletter] Shenzhen "Virtual Power Plant Town" PV Power Generation Achieves "Four Capabilities" Grid Connection

The second-phase PV power generation project of Shenzhen "Virtual Power Plant Town" successfully completed the "observable, measurable, adjustable, and controllable" full-function joint commissioning and acceptance on the 3rd and was officially connected to the grid, becoming the first demonstration project in Shenzhen to achieve PV "four capabilities" through virtual power plant aggregation, marking a new stage in China Southern Power Grid's ability to regulate distributed resources. In recent years, distributed PV in Shenzhen has seen explosive growth, with installed capacity reaching 1.47 million kW. However, PV power generation often depends on the weather, and the actual power generation and how to maximize generation benefits are difficult for the grid side to accurately grasp and effectively regulate, which not only puts pressure on the safe and stable operation of the power grid but also constrains the further improvement of new energy consumption capacity. To equip PV stations with the "four capabilities," in the past, dedicated hardware such as automation terminals had to be installed, requiring door-to-door construction and unit-by-unit joint commissioning and testing, which was costly and time-consuming. Enterprises were unwilling to invest, owners found it troublesome, and large-scale promotion faced numerous difficulties. "The PV power station connected to the grid this time covers 10 factory buildings and dormitories, with an installed capacity of 1.7 MW. In the early stage, our R&D team directly coordinated with equipment manufacturers, and the debugging of the digital technology pathway was completed before the equipment left the factory. The PV equipment is plug-and-play, and it only needs to be connected to the 'Virtual Power Plant Town' platform to be synchronously integrated into China Southern Power Grid's dispatch management," said Huang Ziqi, head of the operator of Shenzhen "Virtual Power Plant Town.