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Rare Earth Market Pr-Nd Prices Further Adjusted Down; High-Price Transactions Hindered, Trading Thin [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]

Published: Sep 8, 2026 13:50
[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Pr-Nd Prices in the Rare Earth Market Decline Again, High-Price Transactions Blocked with Thin Trading] Overall, the rare earth market has entered a phase of differentiated adjustment, with price trends and market trading performance diverging simultaneously. Pr-Nd series quotes pulled back but transaction volumes have yet to expand, with the buyer-seller stalemate persisting; trading within medium-heavy rare earths also showed divergence, with dysprosium and terbium metals offering discounts to move shipments amid blocked high-price transactions, while inquiries for other varieties remained steady and quotes held firm. In the short term, the price trend of Pr-Nd products still needs to be observed in light of market trading conditions, and may continue to move sideways within a narrow range; medium-heavy rare earths, pulled in both directions by cost support and blocked high-price transactions, may see the divergence pattern persist.

SMM, September 8: Rare earth market prices diverged today. Specifically, in the oxide market, Pr-Nd oxide prices fell by 3,500 yuan/mt, dysprosium oxide prices fell by 5,000 yuan/mt, terbium oxide prices were flat, gadolinium oxide prices were flat, holmium oxide prices were flat, and erbium oxide prices were flat.

In the metals market, Pr-Nd alloy prices fell by 5,000 yuan/mt, dysprosium-iron alloy prices fell by 10,000 yuan/mt, terbium metal prices fell by 15,000 yuan/mt, gadolinium-iron alloy prices were flat, holmium-iron prices were flat, and lanthanum-cerium metal (alloy grade) prices were flat.

In markets outside China, FOB prices for Pr-Nd oxide and medium-heavy rare earth products were relatively stable this week: terbium oxide FOB and terbium metal FOB rose by $3/kg each, dysprosium oxide FOB held steady, Pr-Nd oxide (FOB China) and Pr-Nd alloy (FOB China) fell by $1/kg each, and neodymium oxide FOB fell by $10/kg.

Currently, rare earth market prices are showing an overall pattern of divergent adjustments, with Pr-Nd products continuing to pull back slightly and medium-heavy rare earths moving in mixed directions. Focusing on the Pr-Nd market, Pr-Nd oxide futures prices continued to consolidate on a subdued note, low-priced cargoes in the market increased from earlier levels, and suppliers slightly lowered their quotes. On the metal side, quotes were lowered slightly in tandem with weaker raw material prices, but downstream magnetic material enterprises remained cautious in procurement and showed limited acceptance of high-priced cargoes, resulting in insufficient actual transactions. Metal enterprises had limited willingness to concede on prices amid losses, leaving buyers and sellers in a stalemate with a strong wait-and-see sentiment in the market.

In the medium-heavy rare earth market, prices for dysprosium and terbium metal products continued to pull back, with dysprosium-iron alloy and terbium metal seeing relatively notable declines, mainly due to persistent resistance to high-priced transactions and insufficient downstream acceptance, prompting metal enterprises to sell at modest concessions. However, oxide raw material prices had not yet loosened significantly, and with cost support, the decline on the metal side was relatively contained, while dysprosium and terbium oxide prices remained stable for the time being.

Overall, the rare earth market has entered a phase of divergent adjustments, with price trends and trading activity diverging in tandem. Pr-Nd quotes pulled back but transaction volumes have yet to expand, with the buyer-seller stalemate persisting. Within medium-heavy rare earths, trading activity also diverged, with dysprosium and terbium metal sellers conceding on prices amid resistance to high-priced deals, while other varieties saw steady inquiries and stable quotes. In the short term, Pr-Nd product price trends will still need to be observed against market trading conditions, and prices may move sideways in a narrow range. Medium-heavy rare earths, caught between cost support and resistance to high-priced transactions, are likely to see the divergent pattern persist.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Rare Earth Market Pr-Nd Prices Further Adjusted Down; High-Price Transactions Hindered, Trading Thin [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)