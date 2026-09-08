Indonesian coal producer PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) has secured a Rp3.56 trillion, approximately US$220 million, senior term loan facility from the country’s state-owned banks. The financing arrangement was disclosed at the company’s public expose on September 7. The funds will support mining infrastructure and logistics projects, including the Tanjung Enim–Kramasan project, which is 93% complete, a coal handling facility and the TLS 67 train loading station.

PTBA is targeting coal production of 53 million tonnes this year. The company said strengthening infrastructure formed part of its strategy to improve operating efficiency and competitiveness. In the first half of 2026, revenue increased by 8% year on year to Rp22.03 trillion, while net profit rose by 218% to Rp2.65 trillion and its average selling price increased by 10%. PTBA exported 10.33 million tonnes during the period, mainly to Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia, India and Thailand.