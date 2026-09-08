The Port Qasim Authority in Pakistan scheduled two coal vessels carrying a combined 92,676 tonnes to berth on September 7. The Crane, carrying 50,352 tonnes of coal, was scheduled to berth at the Port Qasim Electric Power Company terminal, while the Shahriar Jahan I, carrying 42,324 tonnes, was due to berth at HFP&S-IV.

Meanwhile, the Meghna Rose and the Gooby were scheduled to sail with reported coal cargoes of 50,000 tonnes and 42,298 tonnes, respectively, representing a combined 92,298 tonnes. The reported coal quantities across the four vessel movements totalled 184,974 tonnes.