logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Nickel Midday Review] Nickel prices weakened again on September 8, as Middle East supply risks intensified, driving oil prices to a six-week high

Published: Sep 8, 2026 11:39

SMM nickel, September 8:

Macro and market news:

(1) Oil prices hit a six-week high as Middle East supply risks intensify. Saudi Aramco oil facilities were attacked on Monday, compounded by weekend mutual attacks on tankers between the US and Iran and Iran's warning that it would establish a "restricted zone" outside the Strait of Hormuz. WTI settled up 1.33% at $92.70/bbl, and Brent rose 1.37% to $95.79/bbl. The OPEC+ meeting on Sunday kept October production policy unchanged. US stock and Treasury spot markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday.

(2) The yen surged to a seven-month high, and the US dollar fell below the 99 mark. The market is pricing in a 75% probability of a 25 bp rate hike by the Bank of Japan at its September 18 meeting, with USD/JPY down 1.22% to near the 154 level. The US dollar index settled down 0.26% at 98.91. Traders have fully priced in a 25 bp rate hike by the European Central Bank this Thursday to 2.50%.

(3) Focus this week: Friday's US August CPI will determine whether the US Fed hikes rates in September. The market is currently pricing in about a 60% probability of a hike, with Thursday's PPI as a precursor. UBS has recently shifted to expect the US Fed to hike rates by 25 bp each in September and December. In China, the central bank's gold reserves rose to 76.73 million ounces at the end of August, marking 22 consecutive months of increases.

Spot market:
On September 8, the average price of SMM #1 refined nickel was 127,850 yuan/mt, down 650 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. In terms of spot premiums, the average for Jinchuan #1 refined nickel was 1,750 yuan/mt, up 100 yuan/mt from the previous trading day, while mainstream domestic brands of electrodeposited nickel ranged from -200 to 500 yuan/mt.

Futures market:
The most-traded SHFE nickel contract (2610) opened lower and moved lower in early trading, closing the morning session at 127,180 yuan/mt, down 0.55%.

Short-term outlook:
Nickel prices remain driven primarily by high inventory and weak demand fundamentals, with cost support providing a floor. Market sentiment is cautious ahead of Friday's US August CPI release. In the short term, the most-traded SHFE nickel contract is expected to trade in the range of 126,000-130,000 yuan/mt.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
9 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 08 Sep , 2026
9 hours ago
Steel Mills Pause Procurement Amid Sluggish Market, High-Grade NPI Smelters Resist Low Prices
9 hours ago
Steel Mills Pause Procurement Amid Sluggish Market, High-Grade NPI Smelters Resist Low Prices
Read More
Steel Mills Pause Procurement Amid Sluggish Market, High-Grade NPI Smelters Resist Low Prices
Steel Mills Pause Procurement Amid Sluggish Market, High-Grade NPI Smelters Resist Low Prices
[SMM Nickel Flash] September 8 news: Steel mills are facing losses amid a sluggish stainless steel market, and downstream purchasing intentions continue to be pushed lower. Many steel mills, holding ample inventory, have opted to pause procurement and wait on the sidelines. High-grade NPI smelters are resisting low prices, with some enterprises temporarily holding back shipments and unwilling to sell large volumes at low levels. There is a clear gap between the psychological price levels of upstream and downstream players.
9 hours ago
SMM Nickel Flash: High-Grade NPI Market Sentiment Down, Price Gap Widens
9 hours ago
SMM Nickel Flash: High-Grade NPI Market Sentiment Down, Price Gap Widens
Read More
SMM Nickel Flash: High-Grade NPI Market Sentiment Down, Price Gap Widens
SMM Nickel Flash: High-Grade NPI Market Sentiment Down, Price Gap Widens
[SMM Nickel Flash] On September 8, the SMM high-grade NPI market sentiment factor stood at 1.74, down 0.01 MoM. The upstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI was 1.83, down 0.01 MoM, while the downstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI was 1.65, flat MoM. The high-grade NPI market remained in a standoff, with the price gap between upstream and downstream widening further.
9 hours ago
Related News
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
Sep 08, 2026 16:21
news
Steel Mills Pause Procurement Amid Sluggish Market, High-Grade NPI Smelters Resist Low Prices
Sep 08, 2026 15:41
news
SMM Nickel Flash: High-Grade NPI Market Sentiment Down, Price Gap Widens
Sep 08, 2026 15:40
news
[SMM Analysis] Canada Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for July
Sep 08, 2026 15:38
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here