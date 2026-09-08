Guofu Hydrogen Energy's 2000 Nm³ alkaline electrolyzer rolls off the production line, to be used in Hami's 20kt green electricity hydrogen production and ammonia synthesis project

Recently, Guofu Hydrogen's 2000 Nm³ alkaline water electrolysis hydrogen production unit officially rolled off the production line. Chen Xueqian, Deputy Secretary General of the Hydrogen Energy Industry Branch of the China Association for the Promotion of Industrial Development, along with representatives from partners including China Energy Engineering Group Zhejiang Electric Power Design Institute, the Hami Branch of the Energy Research Institute of Hefei Comprehensive National Science Center, and Zhongke Hecheng, attended the event to witness the product's rollout. The equipment will be used in the Hami 20,000 mt green electricity hydrogen production flexible ammonia synthesis green fuel base demonstration project, and is another the most-traded contract model launched by Guofu Hydrogen in the alkaline electrolyzer field following its thousand-Nm³-class products.

Multiple technical indicators lead the industry

Building on the company's existing technology platform and engineering experience in large-scale green hydrogen equipment, the 2000 Nm³ electrolyzer rolled out this time is oriented toward large-scale application demands. Its sealing reliability relies on a mature specialized structural design for sealing surfaces, ensuring the sealing integrity of the entire unit throughout its life cycle from a mechanistic level. The flow channel system has been optimized and iterated through three-dimensional simulation, with electrolyte distribution uniformity improved by more than 30% compared to conventional solutions. The selection, matching, and system integration verification of core components have all formed standardized technical processes, and through multiple rounds of joint optimization and long-cycle assessment, the collaborative reliability of all components under complex operating conditions is ensured.

Meanwhile, leveraging the 2.5GW intelligent production line and digital quality control system, the full-chain manufacturing and detection capabilities covering materials, components, complete units, and systems provide solid assurance for batch delivery consistency. The product achieves DC power consumption of ≤4.2 kWh/Nm³ at a rated current density of 4000 A/m², with a minimum stable operating load as low as 20%. After more than 8,000 accelerated aging impact tests, the energy consumption increase by the 10th year of operation is less than 10%, and the annual comprehensive hydrogen production is 8%–10% higher than conventional solutions.

Group control strategy helps reduce overall station operating costs by 15%

In addition, the equipment fully adapts to the operational requirements of green hydrogen coupled group control strategies, enabling orderly rotation and balanced allocation among multiple electrolyzers under unified dispatch by the group control system, effectively reducing hydrogen storage volume. Based on simulation calculations for the Hami project, the group control strategy can reduce the overall station's comprehensive operating costs by approximately 15%.

Deputy Secretary General Chen Xueqian pointed out that "making" a large-Nm³ electrolyzer and "making it well" are two different things. The 2000 Nm³ product rolled out by Guofu Hydrogen this time demonstrates industry-leading levels in DC power consumption, wide-load regulation capability, and intelligent manufacturing quality, providing more economical equipment support for the large-scale application of green hydrogen in chemical, metallurgical, and other fields.

The product's comprehensive advantages in energy efficiency, regulation capability, and quality are highly compatible with the rigid demands of large green hydrogen project owners for core equipment to operate stably over the long term under complex working conditions and to deliver life cycle economic benefits. This rollout also marks the further improvement of Guofu Hydrogen's alkaline hydrogen production equipment product matrix.