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40 Hydrogen Heavy-Duty Trucks Delivered in Deyang, Sichuan, Setting a New Record for Single Delivery Volume

Published: Sep 8, 2026 10:51

Recently, a delivery ceremony for the first batch of 40 hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks from Hydrogen Energy Group, Wudaoyuan Logistics, and Leshan Xinghui Transport was successfully held in Deyang, Sichuan. This vehicle delivery set a new record for the largest single deployment of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks in Sichuan, establishing a new benchmark for the green transformation of industrial and mining logistics in the Sichuan and Chongqing region.

Serving bulk phosphate ore transport, with a one-way route mileage of 700 kilometers

This batch of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks will primarily serve the bulk transport of phosphate ore, with the core operating route being Mianzhu — Chengdu — Ya'an — Xichang — Panzhihua, covering a one-way distance of approximately 700 kilometers. Once the vehicles are gradually put into operation, they will replace traditional fuel-powered transport capacity with zero-carbon capacity, facilitating the green iterative upgrade of phosphate ore trunk line transport models in the Sichuan and Chongqing region. At the same time, leveraging Sichuan's preferential policy on expressway tolls for hydrogen-powered vehicles, each vehicle can save more than 250,000 yuan in expressway tolls annually, achieving significant cost reduction and efficiency gains while cutting carbon emissions.

Three parties collaborate to create a demonstration route for hydrogen-powered phosphate ore transport in Southwest China

Currently, Sichuan is continuously promoting the quality improvement and capacity expansion of the "Chengdu-Chongqing Hydrogen Corridor," focusing on building multiple green hydrogen routes such as the "Panzhihua-Xichang-Ya'an-Chengdu" route to expand the application of hydrogen-powered transportation. Leveraging the technical advantages of Hydrogen Energy Group in hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck development, the industrial advantages of Wudaoyuan Logistics in phosphate ore trade and transport, and the mature bulk trunk line logistics operation experience of Leshan Xinghui Transport, the three parties will jointly build a large-scale demonstration route for hydrogen-powered phosphate ore transport in Southwest China, accelerating the expansion of hydrogen energy logistics application scenarios in the Sichuan and Chongqing region.

In the future, the three parties will successively open new routes such as Yibin Port — Leshan phosphate ore transport and Dazhou Iron and Steel Group steel and coke transport, continuously expanding heavy-load logistics demonstration scenarios, supporting the green and low-carbon transformation of regional transportation, and driving the large-scale advancement of the hydrogen energy industry.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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40 Hydrogen Heavy-Duty Trucks Delivered in Deyang, Sichuan, Setting a New Record for Single Delivery Volume - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)