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SHFE and LME fell in tandem, SHFE lead closed down 0.80% in the night session [SMM Lead Morning News]

Published: Sep 8, 2026 08:34

SMM, September 8:

Overnight, the LME lead 3M contract opened at $1,909.5/mt on September 7, consolidated at highs between $1,909-1,916/mt during Asian trading hours and hit an intraday high of $1,916.0/mt. After entering the overlapping European and US session, it quickly plunged into negative territory, dipping to a low of $1,896.5/mt. The full-day trading range was $1,896.5-1,916.0/mt. It rebounded slightly near the close and finally settled at $1,899.5/mt, down $7.0/mt or 0.37% from the previous trading day's closing price, with a volume of 4,282 lots and open interest of 172,291 lots.

Overnight, the SHFE lead 2610 contract moved downwards after a higher opening in the night session and drifted lower. It opened at 16,160 yuan/mt, briefly shot up to 16,185 yuan/mt after the open, then its center continued to move lower, dipping to 16,070 yuan/mt in the early morning, and finally settled at 16,080 yuan/mt, down 130 yuan/mt or 0.80% from the previous trading day's closing price, erasing all gains from the daytime session. Night session volume was 23,472 lots, with open interest of 65,309 lots.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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SHFE and LME fell in tandem, SHFE lead closed down 0.80% in the night session [SMM Lead Morning News] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)