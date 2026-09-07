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SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 7

Published: Sep 7, 2026 17:12

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices edged lower, suppliers slightly loosened their quotes, downstream purchases were mainly need-based, and actual transactions were limited. Gadolinium oxide quotes remained stable in the afternoon, with suppliers holding prices steady on shipments, while inquiries were sparse and trading was inactive. For Pr-Nd alloy, afternoon inquiry activity was sluggish, and with raw material prices pulling back, some alloy enterprises lowered their quotes, though the decline was limited by cost support. Gadolinium-iron alloy prices continued to run steadily in the afternoon, with subdued trading activity.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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