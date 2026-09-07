SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 7

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices edged lower, suppliers slightly loosened their quotes, downstream purchases were mainly need-based, and actual transactions were limited. Gadolinium oxide quotes remained stable in the afternoon, with suppliers holding prices steady on shipments, while inquiries were sparse and trading was inactive. For Pr-Nd alloy, afternoon inquiry activity was sluggish, and with raw material prices pulling back, some alloy enterprises lowered their quotes, though the decline was limited by cost support. Gadolinium-iron alloy prices continued to run steadily in the afternoon, with subdued trading activity.