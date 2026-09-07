SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 7

[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series raised by futures boost but transactions failed to follow, medium-heavy rare earth dysprosium and terbium stable with slight adjustments, magnetic material followed the rise but spot orders limited

[Pr-Nd series raised on futures boost but transactions lagged, medium-heavy rare earth dysprosium and terbium stable with slight adjustments, magnetic material price hikes limited by spot orders] Last week, Pr-Nd oxide quotations were broadly raised, buoyed by stronger futures, with low-priced spot cargo in the market visibly dwindling. Gains narrowed slightly near the close, but downstream magnetic material enterprises remained cautious in purchasing and showed limited acceptance of high prices, leaving actual transactions insufficient to follow through. Dysprosium oxide prices held steady for the time being, with market inquiries maintaining a just-in-time pace. Terbium oxide also remained stable, while transactions for high-priced cargo struggled to move forward.