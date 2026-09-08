SMM Weekly Maintenance Summary for September 7

[SMM Weekly Maintenance Statistics] According to SMM statistics, this week (September 5 to September 11), the impact on hot metal output from blast furnace maintenance was 1.3834 million mt, up 23,600 mt WoW. Next week (September 12 to September 18), the impact on hot metal output from blast furnace maintenance is expected to be 1.3268 million mt, down 56,600 mt WoW.

Building materials, this week's impact from maintenance was 1.0539 million mt, up 30,000 mt WoW, and next week's impact from building materials maintenance is expected to be 958,300 mt, down 95,600 mt WoW.

Hot rolling, this week's impact from maintenance was 131,000 mt, down 43,200 mt WoW, and next week's impact from hot rolling maintenance is expected to be 180,100 mt, up 49,100 mt WoW.

