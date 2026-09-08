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SMM Weekly Maintenance Summary for September 7

Published: Sep 8, 2026 14:00
[SMM Weekly Maintenance Statistics] According to SMM statistics, this week (September 5 to September 11), the impact of blast furnace maintenance on hot metal production was.....

[SMM Weekly Maintenance Statistics] According to SMM statistics, this week (September 5 to September 11), the impact on hot metal output from blast furnace maintenance was 1.3834 million mt, up 23,600 mt WoW. Next week (September 12 to September 18), the impact on hot metal output from blast furnace maintenance is expected to be 1.3268 million mt, down 56,600 mt WoW.

Building materials, this week's impact from maintenance was 1.0539 million mt, up 30,000 mt WoW, and next week's impact from building materials maintenance is expected to be 958,300 mt, down 95,600 mt WoW.

Hot rolling, this week's impact from maintenance was 131,000 mt, down 43,200 mt WoW, and next week's impact from hot rolling maintenance is expected to be 180,100 mt, up 49,100 mt WoW.
 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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SMM Weekly Maintenance Summary for September 7 - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)