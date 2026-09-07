Aluminum alloy futures move sideways; import losses continue to narrow [ADC12 Price Daily Review]

Futures: The most-traded cast aluminum alloy 2611 contract bottomed out before midday today. It opened at 23,615 yuan, quickly dipped to 23,580 yuan after the open, then consolidated higher throughout the session, reaching an intraday high of 23,705 yuan in late trading before closing the morning at 23,680 yuan, up 15 yuan or 0.06% from yesterday's settlement price of 23,665 yuan.

Spot: The ADC12 market was largely in a wait-and-see mode with stable prices today, with SMM ADC12 prices holding steady at 24,300 yuan/mt from the previous day. Cost side, aluminum prices and aluminum scrap raw material prices fluctuated relatively mildly today, lacking a clear driver for further price movement. Demand side, the traditional peak season is gradually getting underway, and while end-use demand has recovered somewhat from the off-season, the pace of recovery remains mild, with order growth not enough to generate a clear industry-wide improvement. With both cost and demand drivers relatively weak, enterprises generally showed little willingness to adjust prices, and market sentiment was largely stable. Short-term prices are expected to consolidate on a strong note, with attention still needed on aluminum prices and aluminum scrap cost changes, as well as whether end-use demand can be further released during the September peak season.

Imports: Overseas ADC12 offers remained stable at $3,050-3,180/mt. As the yuan exchange rate strengthened, import losses narrowed further to around 400 yuan/mt.