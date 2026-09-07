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Japan officially implements new export control regulations on high-end machine tools

Published: Sep 7, 2026 11:23
[Tungsten Flash] SMM, September 7: Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, pursuant to the revised Export Trade Control Order, officially implemented export controls on high-end machine tool-related items on August 16, 2026. The revision was announced on June 16 and falls under dual-use item control measures within the Wassenaar Arrangement framework. The new rules place complete ultra-high-precision five-axis CNC machine tools, core parts such as linear encoders, rotary tables, and motorized spindles, as well as supporting services including equipment commissioning, system upgrades, original manufacturer maintenance, and remote technical support, under Category II export controls. Export licensing has shifted from bulk licensing to case-by-case approval, with the approval period extended to 45–180 days, and rejection rates are high for sensitive applications such as aerospace and semiconductors. Orders signed before August 16 may be fulfilled under a grace period until the end of 2026, while ordinary three-axis machine tools and basic five-axis machine tools are not subject to the controls.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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