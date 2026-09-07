Japan officially implements new export control regulations on high-end machine tools

EQ Resources Hits Record Revenue, Tungsten Output Up 34% in August
SMM, September 7 — ASX‑listed tungsten miner EQ Resources released its August operational update on September 1. The group posted total revenue of A$55.1 million, marking its second consecutive monthly revenue record.Consolidated tungsten production stood at 19,068 mtu in August, rising 34% month‑on‑month from July. Sales totalled 17,246 mtu at an average realised price of US$2,269 per mtu, subject to final assays and reconciliation.
By mine: Spain’s Barruecopardo project produced 12,719 mtu, up 32% month‑on‑month and hitting an all‑time monthly output record for the site. It contributed A$35.2 million in revenue with an average realised price of US$2,368 per mtu. Australia’s Mt Carbine operation generated 6,349 mtu, a 38% month‑on‑month increase, bringing in A$19.9 million in revenue a