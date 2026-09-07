Australian coal company Stanmore Resources has agreed to acquire full ownership of the Moranbah South coal tenements from South Africa’s Exxaro Resources for US$105 million. Completion is conditional on Exxaro first acquiring Anglo American’s 50% interest and obtaining relevant regulatory approvals, and is expected before the end of the fourth quarter of 2026.

Located in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, the tenements adjoin Stanmore’s Eagle Downs and Isaac Plains Complex projects. According to the estimation, Goonyella Middle coal seam has 724 million metric tons of proven and controlled coal resources, and the company expects to produce high-quality hard coking coal. This estimate has not been independently verified by Stanmore, and the company plans to commission an independent resource report after delivery.

The acquisition will also eliminate up to US$60 million in deferred and contingent consideration under a related 2024 agreement. The company said Moranbah South could potentially be accessed through Eagle Downs mine infrastructure, should Eagle Downs be developed.