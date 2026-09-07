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[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] EU Stainless Steel Imports Fall 21% YoY in H1 2026; Outokumpu Warns of Q3 Volume Decline

Published: Sep 7, 2026 09:39
According to Eurostat data, EU imports of stainless steel flat products, long products, and tubes totalled 645,500 tonnes in H1 2026, down 21% YoY, with flat products posting a sharper 35% decline. Analysts note the significant contraction reflects broad market caution ahead of the EU's new steel safeguard measures, 50% out-of-quota duties, and melt-and-pour rules. Outokumpu CFO Marc Simon Schaar acknowledged that EU trade measures are supporting demand, but noted that weak end demand has reduced scrap generation, keeping scrap costs elevated; the company expects Q3 sales volumes to decline by up to 10% QoQ. Critics argue the subdued buying appetite is partly self-inflicted, a direct consequence of the market uncertainty created by domestic producers' persistent calls for trade protection.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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