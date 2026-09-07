[Flash | Chile's Weather Bites Back: Caserones Copper Guidance Slashed, Molybdenum Caught in the Crossfire]

Cost Advantages Fail to Halt Decline; Stainless Steel Scrap Prices Under Pressure and Pull Back [SMM Stainless Steel Scrap Market Weekly Review]
[SMM Stainless Steel Scrap Weekly Review] Cost Advantages Fail to Halt Decline, Stainless Steel Scrap Prices Pull Back Under Pressure
This week, 304 stainless steel scrap off-cuts prices in east China pulled back, with a quotation range of 10,050-10,150 yuan/mt. In Foshan, 304 stainless steel scrap off-cuts prices fell in tandem, with a price range of 10,000-10,300 yuan/mt. From a raw material cost perspective, the production cost of stainless steel using only stainless steel scrap is about 14,185.33 yuan/mt, while the cost using only high-grade NPI reaches 14,730.06 yuan/mt. The two still maintain a large cost spread, and the substitution advantage of stainless steel scrap remains significant.
This week, stainless steel scrap prices consolidated and pulled back overall. During the week, SS futures fell further and hit bottom, with bearish sentiment continuing to build and spilling over into the spot market, dragging spot prices of stainless steel finished products down as well. The substitute raw material high-grade NPI also traded in the doldrums, forming a linked downward pattern across futures, finished products, and raw materials, leaving overall market sentiment bearish. Although stainless steel scrap still holds substantial economic advantages over high-grade NPI, stainless steel mills are currently facing inverted production costs and mounting profit pressure. Mills have a strong desire to bargain down raw material prices and continued to push for lower stainless steel scrap quotations, ultimately causing scrap prices to pull back this week.
Overall, the cost substitution advantage is hard-pressed to offset multiple bearish pressures from fundamentals. Although the market is currently in the traditional September-October peak season, actual downstream end-user consumption remains persistently weak, and expectations for a peak-season recovery have completely fallen through, weakening overall market confidence. Dragged by demand, stainless...