Sep 7, 2026 Aluminum Ingots: Monday Inventory 802,000 mt [SMM Data]

Sep 7 news: [SMM weekly aluminum ingot inventory] According to SMM statistics, as of Sep 7, aluminum ingot inventory across major consuming areas in China stood at 802,000 mt, down 13,000 mt WoW from Thursday and down 35,000 mt WoW from Monday. (Inventory data updated at 9:00 in the data terminal)

[SMM Weekly Aluminum Ingot Inventory] According to SMM statistics, as of Sep 7, the aluminum ingot inventory in major consuming areas in China stood at 802,000 mt, down 13,000 mt WoW from last Thursday and down 35,000 mt from last Monday. (Inventory data has been updated in the data terminal at 9:00)

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