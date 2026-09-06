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[SMM Coal and Coke Shipping] China's coal port arrivals last week were 7.52 million mt, up 23% WoW and down 19% YoY

Published: Sep 6, 2026 16:27

Port departures: According to SMM tracking, global coal port departures last week were 27.15 million mt, up 7% WoW and down 8% YoY, with cumulative port departures in 2026 at 977.85 million mt.

Port arrivals: According to SMM tracking, China's coal port arrivals last week were 7.52 million mt, up 23% WoW and down 19% YoY, with cumulative port arrivals in 2026 at 253.37 million mt.

 

 

1. For data involved in the report, please log in to the SMM database

(https://data-pro.smm.cn/) to view

2. For details on SMM steel shipping data, steel industry information, analysis reports, databases, and more, please contact the SMM Steel DivisionHou Lei 021-51595960

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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[SMM Coal and Coke Shipping] China's coal port arrivals last week were 7.52 million mt, up 23% WoW and down 19% YoY - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)