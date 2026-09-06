[SMM Coal and Coke Shipping] China's coal port arrivals last week were 7.52 million mt, up 23% WoW and down 19% YoY

Port departures: According to SMM tracking, global coal port departures last week were 27.15 million mt, up 7% WoW and down 8% YoY, with cumulative port departures in 2026 at 977.85 million mt.

Port arrivals: According to SMM tracking, China's coal port arrivals last week were 7.52 million mt, up 23% WoW and down 19% YoY, with cumulative port arrivals in 2026 at 253.37 million mt.

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