[SMM Lithium Carbonate Daily Review] Lithium carbonate bottomed out on October 19, reclaiming the key 100,000 yuan level

SMM Lithium Carbonate Comment:

Market and Macro News

1. The Ministry of Natural Resources' latest round of mineral exploration results show that the lithium mine exploration project at the Jiada mining area in Barkam, Sichuan has passed review and filing, with identified lithium resources of 423,700 mt (average grade 1.26%, equivalent to approximately 1.0468 million mt of LCE). After the reserve increase, the cumulative filed LCE at the Jiada lithium mine has risen to 2.531 million mt. The first mining area has a production scale of 2.6 million mt/year, and after reaching full production, it will produce approximately 50,000 mt of lithium carbonate annually.

2. According to Chilean customs data, Chile's total lithium carbonate exports in September 2026 were 18,900 mt, down 21.61% MoM and up 18.6% YoY. Of this, exports to China were 13,500 mt, down 5.61% MoM. In September, Chile's lithium sulfate exports to China were 9,900 mt, down 39.38% MoM.

Spot Market

Today, SMM's spot battery-grade lithium carbonate quotes were 99,900-106,000 yuan/mt, with an average price of 102,950 yuan/mt, up 800 yuan/mt from the previous trading day, ending the prior streak of rapid declines. The low-end quote for industrial-grade lithium carbonate was 96,400 yuan/mt, up 1,000 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. After a rapid dip, futures rebounded, sellers were generally cautious, and most buyers chose to wait for lower prices, resulting in overall sluggish trading.

Futures Market

The most-traded lithium carbonate futures contract LC2701 opened lower and moved higher, bottoming out and rebounding. It opened in the morning at 96,000 yuan/mt, a sharp gap-down of more than 3,000 yuan/mt from the previous trading day's settlement price. The market then stopped falling and rebounded, reaching an intraday high of 102,000 yuan/mt in the afternoon before pulling back slightly near the close. It ultimately settled at 100,560 yuan/mt, up 1,480 yuan/mt or 1.49% from the previous trading day's settlement price. The rebound came with rising volume and falling open interest, with clear signs of some bears taking profits and exiting positions.

Short-Term Outlook:

The short-term lithium carbonate market is in a tug-of-war between "tight reality and loose expectations," and prices are expected to swing wildly around the 100,000 yuan/mt level in the near term.