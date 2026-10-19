[Solid-state battery: Dongguan Institute of Materials, Chinese Academy of Sciences, develops oxychloride solid electrolyte LAGCO, with raw material cost estimated at about $40.8/kg]

[Solid-State Battery: CAS Dongguan Institute of Materials Develops Oxychloride Solid Electrolyte LAGCO with Estimated Raw Material Cost of $40.8/kg] On October 8, 2026, a research team led by Researcher Liu Lifeng from the Dongguan Institute of Materials Science and Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences / Songshan Lake Materials Laboratory, in collaboration with teams from Hunan University and the Institute of Physics, CAS, developed a crystalline-amorphous heterostructure oxychloride solid electrolyte LiAl₀.₅Ga₀.₅Cl₂.₅O₀.₇₅ (LAGCO). This system reduces reliance on expensive rare-metal halides, with an estimated raw material cost of approximately $40.8/kg, achieving a synergy of fast ion transport and stable interfaces in the oxychloride solid electrolyte direction. SMM believes that lithium aluminum gallium chloride oxide (LAGCO) combines fast ion transport with stable interfaces, reduces dependence on rare metals, and has a raw material cost of approximately $40.8/kg, offering a new pathway for low-cost oxychloride solid electrolytes. However, its performance compatibility and mass-production consistency still require verification.