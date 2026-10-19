SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on October 19

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide shipment prices were slightly lowered. Although most separation plants held their quotes firm, some suppliers showed reduced willingness to hold prices, downstream inquiries remained need-based, and actual order acceptance was still insufficient. Gadolinium oxide prices fell further in the afternoon, with sellers adjusting quotes accordingly, while buyers mostly stayed on the sidelines, leaving transactions sluggish. Pr-Nd alloy quotes remained at the levels set after the morning's downward adjustment, with limited room for further concessions amid losses. Downstream inquiries were weak and actual order acceptance was insufficient. Affected by the sharp decline in gadolinium oxide prices, gadolinium-iron alloy suppliers showed reduced willingness to quote, temporarily holding off on offers to monitor raw material trends, leaving transactions sluggish.