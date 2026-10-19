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[SMM Coking Coal and Coke Daily Brief] 20261019

Published: Oct 19, 2026 17:18 (GMT+8)

[SMM Daily Coke & Coking Coal Review]

Coking coal market:

Linfen low-sulphur coking coal was offered at 2,360 yuan/mt.

On the coking coal side, supply growth expectations persist, but actual output released from production resumptions at mines remains limited, safety supervision is strict, Mongolian coal port inventory is low, and winter stockpiling and restocking demand provide support. However, steel mills are suffering large-scale losses, falling hot metal output is suppressing rigid demand, cleaned coal inventory buildup is weighing on shipments, and expectations of ample supply guarantees in the long term remain. With bullish and bearish factors intertwined, spot coking coal prices are likely to move sideways in the short term.

Coke market:

The nationwide average price of quasi-first-grade metallurgical coke with coke dry quenching was 2,200 yuan/mt.

In terms of news, leading coke producers hiked coke prices, raising wet-quenched coke by 50 yuan/mt and dry-quenched coke by 55 yuan/mt, effective from 00:00 on October 21. Supply side, domestic coke producers' output rebounded overall, and continued production growth drove coke inventory buildup at plants, with supply marginally loosening. Demand side, hot metal at steel mill blast furnaces generated rigid consumption, but the margin has weakened, with some blast furnace steel mills initiating blast furnace maintenance and reducing loads. Cooling temperatures in the north are dragging down civil construction, steel demand from property and infrastructure fell short of expectations, and blast furnace maintenance may increase going forward, putting coke demand under pressure, with steel mills slowing purchases and actively pushing for lower prices. Overall, the short-term spot coke market is likely to consolidate. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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