[SMM Rebar Daily Review] Cost Support Expectations Strengthen, Building Materials May Maintain Fluctuating Trend in the Short Term

Futures moved higher before pulling back today, with the most-traded contract closing at 3,068, down 0.13% from the previous trading day. In the spot market, most morning quotes edged up by 10-20 yuan/mt, while afternoon prices pulled back in tandem with futures, and overall trading activity was moderate.

From a fundamental perspective, on the supply side, for the integrated route, expectations of the first round of coke price hikes could push up building material costs. Given per-mt steel profit considerations, blast furnace mills largely maintained unsaturated production. For the short-process route, steel scrap arrivals improved from the earlier period, and most electric furnace mills still achieved profitability running on off-peak and flat power tariffs. Some producers slightly extended operating hours, so overall supply pressure remained unremarkable for now. On the demand side, October peak season demand has yet to stand out, with downstream end-users mainly making just-in-time procurement at low prices. Additionally, some northern markets are gradually entering winter, and end-user purchasing enthusiasm has declined somewhat. Overall, expectations of coke price hikes combined with continued inventory destocking may strengthen price support at the bottom, but insufficient demand release is limiting upward price momentum. Near-term building material spot prices are expected to consolidate in a narrow range, with attention on whether the coke price hike can be implemented.