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[Samsung Electro-Mechanics Secures Another Major Enterprise Order, Expanding Semiconductor Package Substrate Business]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 17:04 (GMT+8)
According to Yonhap News Agency, Samsung Electro-Mechanics announced on the 19th that it has signed a long-term supply contract worth approximately 360.5 billion won with a global major enterprise for "memory semiconductor package substrates." With this contract, the cumulative value of various long-term supply contracts signed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics over the past five months has exceeded 4 trillion won. Package substrates are key components that connect semiconductor chips to main boards, enabling electrical signal transmission. For high-performance semiconductors, their package substrates need to possess high-speed signal transmission capabilities, as well as manufa

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