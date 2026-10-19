[Liruiwei Unveils High-Performance RISC-V Everest 200 Chip for Intelligent Computing Centers]

During the sixth RISC-V China Summit, ZTE Microelectronics' subsidiary Liruiwei unveiled the Everest 200, a high-performance RISC-V CPU chip built for intelligent computing centers, marking its first public appearance. The Everest 200 is the industry's first RISC-V CPU chip designed for intelligent computing center scenarios, focusing on three key use cases: Agent clusters, inference supernode hosts, and enterprise-grade hybrid intelligent computing inference. It natively features RISC-V AI instruction acceleration and is deeply optimized for KV Cache and long-context large model inference. The chip integrates multiple acceleration engines for Matrix, Vector, compression, and encryption, and supports high-speed interconnect interfaces including DDR5, PCIe, and CXL. It is compatible with MoE large model hybrid inference solutions using native RISC-V AI plus GPU accelerator cards. Detailed product specifications for the Everest 200 will be officially released at the end of this year.