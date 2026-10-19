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Port Arrivals Pull Back While Port Inventory Continues to Build; Limited Rebound Room for Iron Ore [SMM Iron Ore Daily Review]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 16:58 (GMT+8)

Iron ore futures trended stronger today. The most-traded DCE contract closed at 682.5 yuan/mt, up 1.49% from the previous trading day. Spot prices at Qingdao Port rose by an average of about 6-11 yuan/mt. Trader activity was moderate, and steel mills mostly purchased as needed, with overall spot transactions subdued.

Supply side, according to SMM shipping schedule data, global iron ore shipments totaled 32.5276 million mt in the week ended October 16, down 4.7% WoW. Australia shipments fell 4.5% WoW to 18.6396 million mt, while Brazil shipments rose 13.3% WoW to 7.9581 million mt. Shipments to China increased 7.0% WoW to 20.7771 million mt. Over the same period, arrivals at main ports in China totaled 24.5464 million mt, down 12.1% WoW. Despite the notable pullback in arrivals, inventories across 35 ports still rose by 2.85 million mt WoW, indicating slow absorption of port spot cargoes. In addition, according to the SMM survey, domestic iron ore concentrate production increased by 30,000 mt WoW to 900,000 mt.

Demand side, pig iron production at key steel enterprises rose 1.4% MoM in early October, but steel mills remained loss-making, and procurement was still primarily as-needed. Overall, although futures rebounded today, spot transactions did not show volume expansion, and fundamentals lacked sustained support. Shipments to China rebounded, and subsequent arrivals may increase again. In the short term, iron ore prices are likely to move sideways, with limited upside. [SMM Iron Ore]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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