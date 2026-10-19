[Samsung Electro-Mechanics Secures Another Major Enterprise Order, Expanding Semiconductor Package Substrate Business]
According to Yonhap News Agency, Samsung Electro-Mechanics announced on the 19th that it has signed a long-term supply contract worth approximately 360.5 billion won with a global major enterprise for "memory semiconductor package substrates." With this contract, the cumulative value of various long-term supply contracts signed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics over the past five months has exceeded 4 trillion won. Package substrates are key components that connect semiconductor chips to main boards, enabling electrical signal transmission. For high-performance semiconductors, their package substrates need to possess high-speed signal transmission capabilities, as well as manufa