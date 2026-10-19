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Market circulation surplus, discounts keep plunging [SMM South China Spot Aluminum Daily Review]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 16:45 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 19:

Aluminum prices continued to rise today, while the spot market remained deeply subdued. The backwardation structure between near-month contracts kept the price spread between futures contracts exceptionally wide, and the actual basis likely stayed on a high-level downward trajectory. Additionally, the southwest region released plant inventories, and concentrated arrivals led to significant inventory buildup. These dual factors suppressed market sentiment. After a brief attempt to hold prices firm failed, sellers quickly returned to aggressive price cuts to offload cargoes and cash out, with spot circulation persistently at discounts. Demand from rush-to-buy amid continuous price rise and basis-correction restocking was relatively limited, making it difficult to absorb the surplus circulating supply, resulting in lackluster transactions. Spot transaction prices were concentrated at a premium of 235–275 yuan/mt over the SHFE aluminum 2611 contract.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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