[SMM PV Flash] Engie Commissions 142 MW/802 MWh Standalone Battery in Chile, Repurposing Retired Coal Infrastructure
Engie Chile announced that its BESS Lile standalone battery energy storage project at the Mejillones Energy Complex in the Antofagasta region has entered commercial operation. The facility is rated at 142 MW / 802 MWh with roughly five hours of discharge duration and represents an investment of approximately US$174 million, comprising 160 battery containers and 40 electrical support units. The project received authorization from Chile’s National Electricity Coordinator on September 25 and is connected directly to the national grid, storing electricity for dispatch according to system requirements to support renewable integration. BESS Lile reuses existing infrastructure at the Mejillones complex originally intended for thermal generation expansion, including the interconnection substation, internal areas and access roads. The commissioning completes the first stage of the complex’s conversion; Engie disconnected its CTM1 and CTM2 coal-fired units on December 31, 2025, after nearly three decades of operation. Engie has brought five battery storage systems into commercial operation in Chile in 2026, bringing its total operational battery capacity in the country to 803 MW.