[SMM PV Flash] Times Digital Wins Commissioning and O&M Contract for 1.2 GW Solar Project in Saudi Arabia
Times Digital Holdings’ subsidiary, through Concord New Energy’s O&M technology arm, has won the commissioning and operations and maintenance technical services contract for Saudi Arabia’s 1.2 GW Al Masa’a (MAS) solar PV project, per SMM understanding and public information. The project is Times Digital’s first market-oriented overseas benchmark project, marking the formal export of its new-energy technical service capabilities. MAS is located in Ha’il province, about 590 km north of Riyadh, and is a key independent power producer project under Round 5 of Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Program, developed by a consortium of EDF, SPIC Yellow River Hydropower and Saudi SAPCO. The project is scheduled to begin pre-energization commissioning on November 15 and achieve partial grid connection by the end of November; once fully operational, it is expected to generate 4.4 billion kWh annually. Times Digital’s domestic new-energy O&M service portfolio has exceeded 34 GW.