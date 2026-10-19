[SMM PV Flash] HELLENiQ Commissions 100 MW/200 MWh Battery Storage Project in Greece with EUR 50 Million Investment

HELLENiQ Renewables, a subsidiary of the HELLENiQ ENERGY Group, announced on October 8 the completion and commissioning of its first large-scale battery energy storage system at its industrial complex in Thessaloniki, Greece. The project provides 100 MW of power and 200 MWh of energy storage capacity using lithium iron phosphate battery technology with liquid cooling, consisting of three battery stations capable of delivering electricity for two hours at rated output, with an investment of approximately EUR 50 million. A new 33/150 kV substation and an approximately five-kilometre underground high-voltage cable were constructed to connect the battery complex to Thessaloniki’s electricity infrastructure. The company said construction generated roughly 100 direct jobs. As installed solar PV capacity continues to expand in Greece, storage is becoming increasingly important to absorb excess generation during high-production periods and discharge when demand and prices are higher. HELLENiQ ENERGY also plans a second 50 MW / 200 MWh storage project in the Florina region with four hours of duration; together the two projects will provide the group with a combined 150 MW / 400 MWh of battery storage capacity.