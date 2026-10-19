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SMM Social Inventory of Zinc Ingot Across Seven Regions (20261019) [SMM Data]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 16:17 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 19:

According to SMM communications, as of Monday this week (October 19), total zinc ingot inventory across seven SMM regions was approximately 200,000 mt, down about 2,000 mt from October 15, with China's inventory declining. Over the weekend, downstream end-users in east and south China gradually picked up goods, driving continued inventory declines in Shanghai and Guangdong; in north China, increased arrivals over the weekend pushed inventory higher. For complete inventory by region, historical series, and detailed changes, please log in to the SMM data terminal.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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