SMM Social Inventory of Zinc Ingot Across Seven Regions (20261019) [SMM Data]

SMM, October 19:

According to SMM communications, as of Monday this week (October 19), total zinc ingot inventory across seven SMM regions was approximately 200,000 mt, down about 2,000 mt from October 15, with China's inventory declining. Over the weekend, downstream end-users in east and south China gradually picked up goods, driving continued inventory declines in Shanghai and Guangdong; in north China, increased arrivals over the weekend pushed inventory higher. For complete inventory by region, historical series, and detailed changes, please log in to the SMM data terminal.