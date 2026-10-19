logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Tanzanian gold-tailings trial produces 10 kg copper-rich ingot

Published: Oct 19, 2026 16:03 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

SMM PGM Flash] Amigo Resources reports that a metallurgical trial using historical gold-processing tailings from Tanzania produced a 10 kg copper-rich ingot. Preliminary readings of the ingot indicated 0.519% osmium and 0.095% iridium. The company cautioned that independent representative assays are still needed before those readings can be treated as confirmed metal inventory. It did not give a date for the trial itself.

The result gives Amigo a product to test for possible PGM recovery alongside its gold work. It does not establish the grade of the wider tailings, a repeatable recovery rate or commercial production. Independent analysis, process mass-balance work and an economic assessment remain necessary before the proposed secondary recovery stream can be evaluated.

News image 1

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
5 hours ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Read More
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
European electrolyzer technology firm Stargate Hydrogen has officially launched STARDUST®, its proprietary ceramic catalyst technology. Featuring an innovative material formulation free of platinum group metals, the technology reduces the hydrogen production energy consumption of alkaline electrolyzer stacks to 48 kWh per kilogram of hydrogen, while completely eliminating reliance on iridium, platinum and other PGMs, offering a new technical option for lowering green hydrogen production costs.
5 hours ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Oct 16, 2026 18:07 (GMT+8)
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Read More
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
China’s hydrogen energy industry is moving from policy-driven growth into a new phase of large-scale development. According to the China Hydrogen Energy Development Report 2026, by the end of 2025, China’s total hydrogen production capacity exceeded 51 million tonnes per annum, while commissioned renewable hydrogen capacity surpassed 250,000 tonnes per annum, more than doubling year-on-year. The fleet of fuel cell vehicles stood at around 32,000, with over 590 hydrogen refuelling stations completed. The rapid expansion of industrial scale raises higher requirements for supporting standards.
Oct 16, 2026 18:07 (GMT+8)
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Oct 16, 2026 18:03 (GMT+8)
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Read More
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Researchers at TU Wien (Vienna University of Technology) recently found that optimizing the thickness of platinum coatings on bipolar plates of PEM electrolyzers can substantially cut platinum consumption while retaining electrical conductivity and corrosion resistance, offering a new technical route to lower green hydrogen production costs. The relevant study has been published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.
Oct 16, 2026 18:03 (GMT+8)
Related News
news
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Oct 19, 2026 13:39 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Oct 16, 2026 18:07 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Oct 16, 2026 18:03 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Oct 16, 2026 17:51 (GMT+8)