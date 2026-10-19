SMM PGM Flash] Amigo Resources reports that a metallurgical trial using historical gold-processing tailings from Tanzania produced a 10 kg copper-rich ingot. Preliminary readings of the ingot indicated 0.519% osmium and 0.095% iridium. The company cautioned that independent representative assays are still needed before those readings can be treated as confirmed metal inventory. It did not give a date for the trial itself.

The result gives Amigo a product to test for possible PGM recovery alongside its gold work. It does not establish the grade of the wider tailings, a repeatable recovery rate or commercial production. Independent analysis, process mass-balance work and an economic assessment remain necessary before the proposed secondary recovery stream can be evaluated.