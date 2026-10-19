[SMM Gold Flash] Ghana’s Lands and Natural Resources Ministry reports that the Axim-Agona, Akango-Douale and Adelekezo mining cooperatives had been inaugurated in Nzema East under its Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme. The programme is intended to give small-scale miners a structured route to work within authorised concessions while protecting land and water. The ministry did not specify the ceremony’s date.

The launch is a step in formalising mining in a gold-producing area, but it establishes no increase in gold output. The minister also described proposed district mining committees that would advise on licences; those measures remain proposals, not enacted rules. The cooperatives’ eventual production and compliance will need to be assessed separately.