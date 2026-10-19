According to a Sunday report by Seoul Economic Daily, Samsung Electronics will adopt TSMC's 3-nanometer process to produce base dies for Nvidia's next-generation custom HBM chips. The move will mark the first time Samsung has collaborated with TSMC in the HBM manufacturing stage. Citing industry sources, the newspaper said Nvidia has asked Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology to use TSMC's process to manufacture NVHBM base dies and to use sixth-generation DRAM technology for their core chips. According to the company, NVHBM, released in August this year, integrates Nvidia's custom memory controller into the base die, aiming to achieve standardized implementation across multiple memory suppliers. According to Seoul Economic Daily, Samsung accepted Nvidia's request after an internal evaluation but plans to continue using its in-house production model for standard HBM and custom products for other clients. Citing sources, the newspaper said Samsung is also evaluating whether its own toll manufacturer can produce NVHBM base dies if demand exceeds TSMC's capacity.