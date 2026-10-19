The Ministry of Commerce and eight other departments issued guidelines on accelerating the promotion of technology-driven commerce. The guidelines propose promoting the iterative upgrading of commodity supply. They call for in-depth implementation of the "AI + manufacturing" special initiative, accelerating the deep integration of AI technology with product R&D, design, manufacturing, and marketing, and enriching the supply of intelligent commodities such as smartphones, computers, home furnishings, wearable devices, and robots. They encourage the R&D and application of intelligent products based on secure and reliable open-source operating systems. They call for accelerating the transformation and upgrading of historical classic industries and developing classic famous products and premium goods. They propose building a matrix of Chinese consumer famous brands and identifying consumer famous brands with independent innovation and high-end quality. They call for vigorously developing technology-driven agriculture and promoting the quality improvement and efficiency enhancement of high-quality specialty agricultural products. They also call for promoting the upright innovation and development of time-honored brands and supporting time-honored brand enterprises in using modern production technologies for product innovation.