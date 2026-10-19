According to the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), Liu Yiyang, Executive Secretary General of CPIA, stated at the recently held "2026 PV Industry Technology Top 100 Conference" that the industry is still in a period of deep adjustment, but exports remain resilient, and technological innovation remains the core confidence for the industry to navigate the cycle. On the manufacturing side, it is necessary to rely on technological upgrades to reduce costs, improve quality, and hold the bottom line of quality; on the application side, the focus should shift from "heavy construction" to "heavy operation" to unlock scenario value. CPIA will continue to build professional technical exchange platforms, promote anti-involution and collaboration across the entire industry chain, and help China's PV industry move from scale leadership to value leadership. "We need to make comprehensive efforts on both the supply and demand sides. On the supply side, standards should guide the orderly exit of inefficient capacity; on the demand side, frontier applications such as computing-power-PV coordination and space-based PV should expand market space," said Jiang Hua, Deputy Secretary General of CPIA.