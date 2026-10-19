logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Ferromolybdenum Steel Mill Tender Information

Published: Oct 19, 2026 15:43 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Longteng Special Steel has launched ferromolybdenum tender for 64 tonnes. Bid closing time: 10:00, Oct 20. Delivery date: Nov 15. Result pending.

Zhongtian Iron & Steel (Changzhou Base) has launched ferromolybdenum tender for 166 tonnes. Bid closing time: 11:00, Oct 20. Result pending.

Pangang Group Xichang Steel & Vanadium has launched ferromolybdenum tender for 66 tonnes. Negotiation start time: 09:30, Oct 21. Delivery date: Nov 30. Result pending.

Zhongnan Co., Ltd. has launched ferromolybdenum tender for 32 tonnes. Bid closing time: 11:00, Oct 21. Delivery date: Nov 10. Result pending.

Angang Lianzhong (Guangzhou) has launched ferromolybdenum tender for 20 tonnes. Bid closing time: 13:00, Oct 22. Result pending.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Analysis] Asian Molybdenum Oxide Offers Rise as China Returns—Can the Rally Hold?
1 hour ago
[SMM Analysis] Asian Molybdenum Oxide Offers Rise as China Returns—Can the Rally Hold?
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Asian Molybdenum Oxide Offers Rise as China Returns—Can the Rally Hold?
[SMM Analysis] Asian Molybdenum Oxide Offers Rise as China Returns—Can the Rally Hold?
During China’s 2026 National Day holiday, overseas molybdenum prices were stable before firming. Busan 57% molybdenum oxide indications rose to $33.25–33.40/lb Mo on October 7, although higher levels await transaction confirmation. Ferromolybdenum trading remained subdued. Accidents and labour disruptions at Chilean mines increased supply uncertainty, but no measurable losses were confirmed. SMM expects prices to remain elevated and rangebound after the holiday......
1 hour ago
Tungsten Market Flash
7 hours ago
Tungsten Market Flash
Read More
Tungsten Market Flash
Tungsten Market Flash
SMM News, Oct 19: Since last Friday, major tungsten enterprises have entered the market for procurement one after another, spurring some downstream firms to follow suit. Market trading sentiment has improved. Smelters reported rising inquiries today, with some holders lifting their offer prices. Early trading saw APT negotiated mainly in the range of 410,000–430,000 yuan per tonne.
7 hours ago
【Flash | Sierra Gorda Payable Molybdenum Output Slumps 75% Year on Year】
8 hours ago
【Flash | Sierra Gorda Payable Molybdenum Output Slumps 75% Year on Year】
Read More
【Flash | Sierra Gorda Payable Molybdenum Output Slumps 75% Year on Year】
【Flash | Sierra Gorda Payable Molybdenum Output Slumps 75% Year on Year】
South32 Limited reported payable molybdenum production of 0.2 thousand tonnes, or about 200 tonnes, from its 45% interest in the Sierra Gorda mine for the September 2026 quarter. Output fell 75% year on year and 50% from the preceding quarter. Payable molybdenum sales were also about 200 tonnes, down 67% year on year and 60% from the preceding quarter. In contrast, payable copper production rose 2% year on year and 17% from the preceding quarter to 18,700 tonnes. South32 cited higher planned copper grades and temporary wet-weather effects but did not explain the molybdenum decline. The figures represent South32’s 45% attributable share, not total mine output or molybdenum concentrate mass.
8 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Analysis] Asian Molybdenum Oxide Offers Rise as China Returns—Can the Rally Hold?
Oct 19, 2026 17:22 (GMT+8)
news
Tungsten Market Flash
Oct 19, 2026 11:23 (GMT+8)
news
【Flash | Sierra Gorda Payable Molybdenum Output Slumps 75% Year on Year】
Oct 19, 2026 10:19 (GMT+8)
news
【Flash | Centinela Strike Ends Without Disclosed Molybdenum Output Loss】
Oct 19, 2026 10:18 (GMT+8)
Longteng Special Steel has launched ferromolybdenum tender for 64 tonn - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)