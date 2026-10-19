Longteng Special Steel has launched ferromolybdenum tender for 64 tonnes. Bid closing time: 10:00, Oct 20. Delivery date: Nov 15. Result pending.
Zhongtian Iron & Steel (Changzhou Base) has launched ferromolybdenum tender for 166 tonnes. Bid closing time: 11:00, Oct 20. Result pending.
Pangang Group Xichang Steel & Vanadium has launched ferromolybdenum tender for 66 tonnes. Negotiation start time: 09:30, Oct 21. Delivery date: Nov 30. Result pending.
Zhongnan Co., Ltd. has launched ferromolybdenum tender for 32 tonnes. Bid closing time: 11:00, Oct 21. Delivery date: Nov 10. Result pending.
Angang Lianzhong (Guangzhou) has launched ferromolybdenum tender for 20 tonnes. Bid closing time: 13:00, Oct 22. Result pending.