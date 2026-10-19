【Flash | Sierra Gorda Payable Molybdenum Output Slumps 75% Year on Year】

South32 Limited reported payable molybdenum production of 0.2 thousand tonnes, or about 200 tonnes, from its 45% interest in the Sierra Gorda mine for the September 2026 quarter. Output fell 75% year on year and 50% from the preceding quarter. Payable molybdenum sales were also about 200 tonnes, down 67% year on year and 60% from the preceding quarter. In contrast, payable copper production rose 2% year on year and 17% from the preceding quarter to 18,700 tonnes. South32 cited higher planned copper grades and temporary wet-weather effects but did not explain the molybdenum decline. The figures represent South32’s 45% attributable share, not total mine output or molybdenum concentrate mass.