[SMM survey] Short-term halted beneficiation plants resume production, iron ore concentrates production edges up slightly

According to the latest SMM statistics, China's overall mine capacity utilization rate was 58.2% this week, up 0.9 percentage points WoW; iron ore concentrate production was 900,000 mt, up 30,000 mt WoW. Over the same period, mine concentrate inventory fell 20,000 mt to approximately 243,000 mt.

Last week, China's iron ore concentrate production edged up from the pre-holiday level. On one hand, mines and beneficiation plants that underwent short-term maintenance during the holiday have gradually resumed normal production; on the other hand, safety inspections have eased, and concentrate production at mines and beneficiation plants edged up overall. This week, most mines and beneficiation plants are producing normally as planned; there are market reports that a large mine in the Chengde area may resume production soon, but it remains largely shut down for now. Overall, domestic concentrate production is expected to remain relatively stable in the near term.